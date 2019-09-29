Three seriously hurt in Lancaster County crash

Three people were seriously injured in a Lancaster County traffic accident Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Highway 77 and Waverly Road around 4:30 p.m. Authorities said the victims all suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two of the victims, a 21-year-old man from Fremont and a 62-year-old woman from Fremont, were air-lifted to the hospital by medical helicopter and a third victim, a male, was taken to Omaha by ambulance for treatment. A juvenile was also taken to the hospital for attention to minor injuries.

Sergeant Tommy Trotter said the early investigation indicates that the driver of a westbound Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and hit a Buick and a Jeep. The circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.

Traffic was restricted during the initial investigation. At 6:30 p.m. the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office tweeted that one northbound lane of Highway 77 had been reopened. Deputies were expected to be on scene for some time.

