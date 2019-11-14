Three sentenced in drug case linked to forged prescriptions

Three Chicago residents have been sentenced to prison in a drug operation brought to light by Council Bluffs Police in August of 2018.

Antoine Sanders, 45, was sentenced to 110 months, Kentriss Thomas Rhodes, 33, was sentenced to 72 months and Ashley Fleming, 33 was sentenced to 46 months.

The sentences were imposed Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger. All were sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

The investigation was kindled on August 16, 2018 when Council Bluffs Police responded to a report of a fraudulent prescription presented at a metro Hy-Vee.

Two people were arrested for presenting the forged prescriptions and that opened the door to a larger crime. State and federal investigators were brought into the case.

The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement teamed with the Drug Enforcement Administration. They found that the two people arrested had been working for a Chicago organization that had been using people to get oxycodone by forging prescriptions and presenting them to local pharmacies.

Prosecutors said the three eventually convicted and sentenced - Sanders, Rhodes and Fleming - had used vulnerable adults from Cedar Rapids to present forged prescriptions for oxycodone. They collected those drugs from pharmacies in several Iowa locations including Council Bluffs, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines in addition to pharmacies in Nebraska, Illinois, Missouri and South Dakota.

Investigators said the three suspects had obtained or tried to obtain more than 6,500 pills over a nine month period.