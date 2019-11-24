Three people suffer minor injuries in early morning shooting

Omaha Police are investigating a report of early-morning morning gunfire that injured three people.

Shortly after 2 a.m. officers were called to a metro hospital where three people had turned up seeking treatment. The victims were a 17-year-old female and two males, one age 19 and the other 18.

All of the victims told officers that they had been in the area of 32nd and R streets when they heard shots fired and then realized that they were injured.

The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.