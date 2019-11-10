Three people shot outside Lawrence, Kansas sports bar

Police in Lawrence, Kansas are investigating a shooting outside of a sports bar that left three people injured early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. outside the Playerz Sports Bar on the city's east side.

According to a Lawrence Police Department news release, officers found an injured man and woman in the parking lot. Their injuries are serious but not considered to be life-threatening.

A suspect in the shooting fled in a car and, according to the news release, he tried to evade capture but was stopped a few blocks away from the bar on East 23rd Street. The suspect was taken to a hospital with what police called a life-threatening gunshot wound. The circumstances of how the suspect was shot were not initially clarified.

A section of East 23rd Street was closed Sunday during the initial phase of the investigation. It has since reopened.