Three more Omaha-area officials add their names to plea for 'stay-at-home' order

Three local and state officials have added their names to a letter submitted Friday to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, and Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour urging them to issue "stay-at-home" orders through the end of April.

On Saturday, State Sen. Ernie Chambers, State Sen. Rick Kolowski, and OPS Board Member Tracy Casady added their names alongside the 16 originally listed on the call for the officials to issue a "stay-at-home" order.

"The current orders to self-quarantine, if possible, and practice of social distancing are not sufficient," the letter states.