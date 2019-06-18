Four teens killed in crash and car fire in Sarpy County

Four teens were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash and car fire overnight, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Three people were killed in a car fire in Sarpy County.

Just after 11:00 p.m., first responders were called to a report of a brush fire near 180th and Platteview Road.

Officials said the car was engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

Investigators said a Ford Fusion was on Platteview when the vehicle went off the road. Investigators said the car hit a guardrail, went into a ravine, and caught fire.

The Sheriff's Office said five people were in the car at the time of the crash. They are all believed to be 15 to 16 years old. One teen was taken to the hospital with burns.

The sheriff's office said names of the victims will be released when they are positively identified and families have been notified.

It's unknown at this time if speed and/or alcohol was involved. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Platteview Road was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.