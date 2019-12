Three people were killed in a fiery head-on crash northeast of Wichita, Kan. Saturday night.

KWCH reports that the accident happened in Butler County at SW 50th and Haverhill Road around 9:40 p.m.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says two vehicle collided head-on and burst into flames. There were no survivors.

Authorities do not know what caused the crash.

The victims were not immediately identified.