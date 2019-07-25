Three killed in crash of small plane near Chadron

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash of a small aircraft near Chadron Wednesday that took the lives of three people.

According to preliminary information, authorities say a Beech 55 aircraft went down on approach to the airport under unknown circumstances. The report confirms that the pilot and two passengers were killed. There were no survivors.

The aircraft was registered in California. The identities of those aboard were not immediately available.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted Dawes County authorities in responding to the crash.