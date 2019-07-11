Three killed as pickup driver runs stop sign in central Nebraska

Authorities say three people were killed in a central Nebraska traffic accident Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Nebraska Highway 58, about 1.5 miles north of St. Libory.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the driver of an eastbound pickup ran a stop sign and rammed into a pickup headed north on 281.

The sheriff's office says both people in the northbound pickup and the passenger in the eastbound pickup were killed. The eastbound truck's driver was taken to a hospital.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.