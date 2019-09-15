Three juveniles killed in South Dakota crash

Three juveniles were killed and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, northwest of Sioux Falls, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, an Oldsmobile Alero was eastbound on Highway 34 preparing to turn north onto Highway 37. The vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was westbound on Highway 34. The Alero spun around and collided with a Chevrolet Impala that was at the stop sign on Highway 37.

All three juvenile male passengers of the Alero were pronounced dead at the scene. The 14-year-old male driver was transported to the Mitchell hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The 46-year-old female driver of the Trailblazer also was taken to the Mitchell hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. The two occupants in the third vehicle were not hurt.

Names were not released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.