Three juveniles injured in crash during police chase

Three juveniles were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash while being chased by law enforcement officers in Montgomery County, Iowa Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary report from the Iowa State Patrol, a Mills County Sheriff's deputy and Glenwood Police were pursuing a Ford F-350 pickup truck eastbound on Highway 34 near Glenwood shortly before 9 a.m.

The chase continued into Montgomery County. The State Patrol said that as the pickup approached A Avenue, east of Emerson, the driver tried to make a left turn but was traveling too fast and lost control of the truck. It crashed into a ditch, hit a culvert and rolled onto its top.

A 17-year-old from Carter Lake and two 14-year-olds from Glenwood were taken to a Red Oak hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

There was no initial information on the reason for the pursuit.