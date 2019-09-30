Three juveniles arrested for early morning armed robbery

Three juveniles are in custody in connection with the armed robbery of a metro convenience store early Monday morning.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. authorities were alerted to a robbery in progress at the Kum & Go just off of 108th and Giles Road.

Deputies with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department responded along with officers from the Papillion Police Department, La Vista Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities said two males had entered the gas station displaying handguns and they demanded money from the clerk. The robbers then left the store with approximately $350 and some merchandise from behind the counter.

Investigators then discovered a third suspect had been waiting in a nearby vehicle during the holdup.

A short time later, a Papillion Police officer tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle leaving the area of the crime and the driver refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle headed south on 84th Street from Cornhusker Road and eventually came to a stop at Schram Road and Grandview Avenue in Papillion where all three suspects ran from the vehicle.

Two of the suspects were immediately arrested. Officers on scene set up a perimeter and searched for the third suspect.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. members of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit arrested the third suspect at a residence in Omaha.

Investigators recovered both handguns believed to have been used in the robbery.