Three-judge panel formed to hear death penalty case of Aubrey Trail

A three-judge sentencing panel has been assigned to hear the death penalty case for convicted murderer Aubrey Trail.

The Nebraska Judicial Branch announced Friday Judge Vicky Johnson, the same judge that heard Trail's murder trial, will be the presiding judge on the panel.

Judges Julie D. Smith and Michael A. Smith, who were randomly selected, will also serve on the panel to determine if Trail gets the death penalty.

According to the Nebraska Judicial Branch, three-judge panels typically occur in the same location as the original trial.

Trail was convicted of first-degree murder on July 10 for killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

Trail’s co-defendant, Bailey Boswell, is scheduled for a first-degree murder trial in March.

A motion has also been filed on Trail’s behalf to declare the death penalty unconstitutional.