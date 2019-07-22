Three hurt in Lancaster County crash

Three people were injured in a fiery two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Lancaster County Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. between Lincoln and the Waverly exit of I-80.

Investigators said an eastbound Jeep Cherokee had come to an abrupt stop in one of the lanes on the highway. It was then hit from behind by a Honda Civic. Deputies said both vehicles caught fire.

Three occupants in the Jeep and one occupant in the Honda all were able to get out of the vehicles. All occupants of the Jeep were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries described as cuts and minor burns. The occupant of the Honda was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A deputy with the sheriff's office said that given the nature of the crash it's fortunate the injuries were not more serious.

Authorties said they believe cellphone use might may have contributed to the collision They said citations might be issued to both drivers.