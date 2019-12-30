Three fire deaths in Kansas investigated as homicides

Police say the deaths of three people in a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, are being investigated as homicides.

An adult female and two juveniles died in the fire at a house around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Fire officials initially said two adults and a child had died in the fire.

No other details were immediately released about the blaze, including the names of the victims.

The investigation will be led by police department's major case unit.

