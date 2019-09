The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Friday afternoon on eastbound Interstate-80 near Gibbon.

The crash involves five vehicles and two semi-trailers. As of Friday evening, three people have died as a result of the crash and several others are sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Names are being withheld at this time.

Interstate 80 remains closed for eastbound traffic but is expected to open within the hour, according to a release.