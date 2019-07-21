Three displaced from Bellevue home due to lightning strike

All three occupants of a Bellevue home made it safely out Sunday morning when lightning struck their house shortly before 5 a.m.

It happened on Freeman Drive, just south of Harvell.

The lightning strike woke up the three residents. They found a small fire in one room and put it out but smoke detectors then signaled a larger fire that was spreading through the attic.

Firefighters arrived and quickly got it under control.

No one was hurt but the damage was extensive enough that the residents have been temporarily displaced.