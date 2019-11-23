Three arrested in Fugitive Task Force operations around Norfolk

Three people were arrested in Norfolk Friday on drug charges as part of Fugitive Task Force Operations in the area.

The U. S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, SNARE Drug Task Force, and the Nebraska State Patrol teamed up for the arrests.

Investigators located Trenton Hackett, 31, at a residence on W. Norfolk Ave. He was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Madison County for possession with intent to deliver. During the arrest, investigators discovered methamphetamine and a firearm at the residence.

Investigators also served a search warrant on a residence on W. Omaha Ave. They located methamphetamine and a firearm. Vernon Cech, 60, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver. Damion Anderson, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

All three were jailed in Madison County.