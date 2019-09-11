Three Rivers reports its first cases of West Nile Virus

Three Rivers Public Health Department reports its first cases of the West Nile Virus for the 2019 season.

According to a release from the department, both individuals infected were between the ages of 30 and 40, one was hospitalized but later released.

The department has been testing mosquito pools in the area with no positive results at this time, they have also been testing dead birds for the virus. Three River’s continues to take reports of dead birds by phone, specifically American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, and Blue Jay.

According to the release, most who are infected will not have symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. About one out of 150 people infected will become seriously ill.

Free mosquito dunks are available for residents of Dodge, Washington, and Saunders counties and can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department, according to the release.

Additional information can be found on the Three Rivers Health and Human Services website.

