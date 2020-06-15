Three Rivers continues West Nile Virus research, asks for dead bird reports only

Due to a lack of funding, the Three Rivers Public Health Department will not be collecting dead birds for West Nile virus surveillance, but they are still collecting dead bird reports.

According to a release from the department, the birds of greatest interest are the Corvids, also known as the American crow, Black-billed Magpie, and the Blue Jay.

To report a dead bird, contact the Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396.

The department is continuing to trap and study mosquitos. They ask if you see a trap, to not disturb it.

According to the release, you can not get the West Nile Virus through a dead bird, only the bite of a mosquito.

The best ways to protect yourself from West Nile:

• Use a repellent that contains DEET

• Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks

• Take extra precautions outdoors during dawn and dusk

• Remove standing water where mosquitos breed

Symptoms of West Nile are often like mild flu symptoms. According to the release, about one out of 150 become severely infected. Those over 50, with weakened immune systems, are more vulnerable.

