Three Rivers Public Health Department asks for voluntary coronavirus quarantine

The Three Rivers Public Health Department among others are investigating the possible exposure to individuals who participated in or worked the Special Olympics event at the Fremont YMCA on February 29th.

“We’re asking for basketball players, coaches, and team staff who participated in this event on February 29, 2020, to either self-report to the Nebraska public health online system at on the DHHS website or contact their local health department for guidance and next steps. Informing the local health department is the most direct way to ensure timely medical care if needed and to minimize the potential risk to others,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS.

According to the release, evidence to date suggests that the virus does not stay in the environment for an extended period of time and those who were spectators of the event or were in the facility that same day are at a lower risk.

“Our dedicated team is ready to guide our communities that we serve, our response plans are robust and we are prepared to provide education and guidance,” said Three Rivers Public Health Department, Executive Director, Terra Uhing.

