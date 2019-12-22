Threat suspect subdued by TASER while trying to escape arrest

Adam Gilleland, 40, has been jailed in connection with an investigation of alleged threats made in texts and calls.

Lincoln Police tracked him to a location in the 6900 block of Willow Avenue Saturday morning but he refused to speak to the officer and tried to run.

Police said that in the course of doing so, Gilleland reached into an area beyond the officer's sight raising concern about a weapon.

The officer subdued Gilleland with a TASER and took him into custody.

Gilleland was examined at the hospital then jailed for Terroristic Threats.