Thousands turn out for the Ralston Fourth of July Parade

Ralston and the Fourth of July go way back and the two of them were at it again Thursday.

The Ralston parade has become quite a tradition. It’s been held every year since 1960 so this one marks parade number 59.

The parade started at 1 o’clock and lasted for about an hour. Organizers estimate 42,000 people aome just to watch the bands, cheerleaders, fire trucks and even police officers ride along.

Thursday brought especially nice weather. It wasn't too hot.

One woman 6 News spoke with said she's been coming out for the past 20 years.

“I love watching the kids band, the Ralston parade. The band members are really fun to watch and there’s just something new every year. They just seem to add something to bring more people and more people.”

It was definitely fun for the whole family and the celebration is capped off with a fireworks show slated for 9:30 p.m.