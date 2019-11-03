Thousands run the Good Life Halfsy half marathon

Thousands of runners from all over the nation took to the streets here in Lincoln for the Annual Good Life Halfsy on Sunday.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

The sixth annual race, which finished in the Haymarket, was sold out once again this year with over 6,500 runners signed up. The half marathon was full of people from all over the United States and even outside the country.

This year, one of the new things runners were able to do to celebrate their personal records was hit a gong.

"At Pink Gorilla we've never had a way for people to celebrate PR, or personal best," said Jared Bakewell, Pink Gorilla Marketing Director. "So this year, we had the idea to incorporate the Pink Gorilla events gong. People are just smacking it and having a great time celebrating setting that personal record for themselves".

10/11 NOW spoke with many runners after the half marathon, they all said this is one of their favorite races. They added that there is no course quite like running down the bridge by the Pinnacle Bank Arena and down into the Haymarket.