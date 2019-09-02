Thousands put feet in the street to launch the Labor Day celebration

Omaha strutted into Labor Day two feet at a time Monday as more than 80 groups joined forces for the annual parade to get the day started.

"We're here to support the working class," one attendee told us.

Thousands filled the streets to honor those in the workforce that turn the economy’s engines.

It’s a day that holds a special meaning of unity for many. "Especially organized labor,” said Kelcey Johnson with Nebraska Public Employees Local 251. “There's been so many sacrifices throughout the years and today's our day where we all get to gather and celebrate as one."

The holiday, passed into law in Nebraska in the late 1880s, gives workers a sense of camaraderie as local labor unions march side-by-side in celebration.

Journeyman Steamfitter Nicholas Townsend said, “It's a day that I can see all my fellow brothers and sisters in the trade. We can all get together. We can all have that day to really enjoy and be with our family because that's what we are about - family."

More than 3,500 people walked in the Septemberfest Labor Day parade Monday. It's become an annual tradition for many while celebrating the work these men and women put in every day.

The Omaha Professional Firefighters Union Local 385 also used to parade as a way to raise money for a good cause. They did the annual Fill the Boot campaign raising money for Muscular Dystrophy.