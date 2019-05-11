Thousands participate in Heart Walk, raise $1 million

Thousands of people gathered at Stinson Park Saturday morning to help fight heart disease and stroke.

This year's American Heart Association Heart Walk raised $1 million and saw more than 5,000 people participate in the walk.

All types of people and pets took to the streets for up to three miles of walking in the Aksarben area.

"This is something near and dear to my heart. I'm a survivor and the nurses and everyone were so great in helping me and I just want to give back to everyone else. I'm a six-year survivor, so I'm blessed and happy to be here," Mykesha Ellbebb said.

Organizers said it was the biggest event to date.