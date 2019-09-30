Thousands of animals killed in Kentucky barn fire

Thousands of animals are dead after a massive fire that began around midnight Saturday in Wurtland.

Multiple crews are fighting a fire said to involve "multiple barns" in Greenup County, Kentucky.

Raceland Police said more than 3,000 quails, 1,000 chukars and 100 chickens are dead in addition to other animals.

Neighbors say the Bonso Barn was over a century old and a symbol of their community.

“It’s a pretty big loss,” said nearby neighbor and Wurtland native, Kayla Wilburn. “I mean, that’s a sole income for a lot of families in this area, and that was the Bonsos biggest thing, hunting animals and farming.”

Another neighbor, Charles Worthington, said he worked at the barn for over 40 years and is heartbroken to see it go up in smoke.

“Kind of shocked me because I’ve got a lot of memories up there on it. Had a lot of fun working up there, and I just get upset thinking about it,” Worthington said.

Multiple fire departments responded and contained the flames. Crews tore down the remaining burnt structures.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

