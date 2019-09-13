Those who lived the history of 9/11 are now teaching its lessons

While 9/11 is a dated burned into the minds of all those who lived through the terrorist attack on America 18 years ago, there are those for whom that dark day in our history is just that – history.

Andrew Nabity is a 5th grade teacher who said, “It's hard to watch 18 years later for me. I can remember every event that day."

And while Nabity remembers exactly where he was on September 11, 2001, the kids in his classroom at Patriot Elementary in Papillion, weren't even alive.

“I want to make sure they are able to get that connection just as I have that personal connection." Nabity said.

He played news coverage from the morning of 9/11 on the screen Wednesday. It's a visual connection of what happened that day and it sparked tears and sniffles from the kids learning just how horrific the day was.

Bennett Christiansen said, "I was feeling very emotional for everyone that tried to save themselves."

It was a day that changed the course of American history forever and has directly affected the lives of some of today’s children.