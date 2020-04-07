This year's MAHA Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Amid uncertainties due to COVID-19, organizers have pulled the plug on this year's Maha festival.

“While these are tough decisions to make, we’re beyond grateful for the community’s support, and we can’t wait to come back strong in 2021,” Executive Director Lauren Martin said in a release Tuesday.

About 14,500 people attended last year's event, according to the release.

"Lacking confirmation that a festival of this scale will be considered safe by public health officials in August, cancellation arose as the most viable option to preserve the annual event and organization as a whole," the release states.

The event was slated to hold outdoor performances in Stinson Park at Aksarben Village in conjunction with other multi-faceted events throughout Omaha, including pop-up venues in the Little Bohemia and Blackstone District neighborhoods, according to the release.

Omaha Lit Fest is still scheduled for Aug. 5-6, the release states.