There was a special ceremony at Elm Crest Senior Living in Harlan, Iowa Thursday, celebrating a milestone in Marvin Sewing's life. He turned 100!

Marvin Sewing at his 100th Birthday

Sewing served our country in World War Two earning a Silver Star for exceptional valor and also a Bronze Star.

The VFW and American Legion were there to honor him Thursday.

6 News thanks you for your service Marvin, and have a happy birthday!