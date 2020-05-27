Third arrest made in Omaha shooting that injured 6-year-old

Omaha Police announce a third arrest in the shooting that put a man and a six-year-old boy in the hospital two weekends ago.

The incident was at an apartment near 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard back on May 16th.

At the scene police found Fabian Jefferson wounded along with a young boy. Both were transported to the hospital.

Jefferson was then arrested for assault.

The boy's mother Michelle Sides was booked for child abuse.

But Nicholas Cooks was just identified as a second suspect in the shooting. He was booked into jail for second-degree assault and a drug charge on Tuesday.

