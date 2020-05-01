Third arrest made in April shooting death in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - Police in Wichita have made a third arrest in the April shooting death of a man.

Television station KSNW reports that police arrested a 28-year-old Wichita man Thursday night who was wanted in the April 23 death of 30-year-old Blake Mayes.

Officers found Mayes on his front porch suffering from a gunshot wound, and he later died at a hospital.

Two others, including Mayes girlfriend, 36-year-old Bobbie Williams, and an acquaintance, 51-year-old William Moore, have been charged in Mayes' death.

Police say a disturbance involving all four led to one of the suspects shooting Mayes.