Third arrest in case linked to deaths of Bellevue man and Lincoln woman

Three suspects are now in custody in connection with the murder of Audrea Craig in Lincoln last month and police say the killing was linked to the shooting death of Martae Green of Bellevue.

Sylvester LeBlanc, 25; Rubin Thomas, 28, and Jesse Foster 21 are all charged with First Degree Murder in connection with Craig's shooting on July 24th.

Investigators say Green was shot at the same location as Craig. That location was Audrea Craig's home in the 2000 block of South 26th Street.

The shootings came to light at 3:46 a.m. on the 24th when police were called to that address to investigate a report of a person being shot. They arrived to find Craig dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Six minutes after the initial dispatch, at 3:52 a.m., police were called to a Lincoln hospital to investigate a report of a patient with a gunshot wound. That patient turned out to be Martae Green. He had been dropped off at the emergency room by several unidentified men who left before police arrived. Green was unresponsive and pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m.

In the investigation that followed, Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office turned up video evidence that allowed them to identify the suspects and their vehicle; track their movements before and after the gunfire and verify their presence at both Craig's residence and the hospital.

Police say the video shows that Martae Green was among several people who forced their way into Audrea Craig's home. The intruders were armed.

Based on additional investigation and interviews police say that during the robbery that followed Craig armed herself and shot Green.

Investigators have not specified who they believe shot Audrea Craig but LeBlanc, Thomas and Foster are all charged with First Degree Murder.

Documents on the case indicate that Craig had been selling marijuana and kept the profits in her residence.