Third Eye Blind has announced its fall tour dates that include a November performance at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.

The Omaha performance is scheduled for November 26th at 8 p.m. and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 23rd. Prices start at $35.

Tickets are available at TicketOmaha.com, in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas, or by calling 402 345-0606.

