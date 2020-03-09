Think you have Covid-19? What to expect when you arrive at a health clinic

Whether you're feeling sick and have called ahead or you're just visiting, anyone arriving at CHI Health clinics is asked the same series of questions before they are allowed in the door.

Have you traveled internationally in the past couple of weeks, have you been near someone who has tested positive, and do you have symptoms of respiratory illness.

"If you're having any symptoms we're going to then ask that you place a mask on and you do sanitize your hands", Practice manager Megan Benson said while meeting patients at the door and screening them.

These two measures help protect others in the clinic waiting room.

"If you do have the travel history then you would immediately be brought back into a room so you don't have to wait in the waiting area to protect you and everyone else," Doctor Michael Schoof said.

CHI Health clinics have rooms ready to go if someone has a higher chance of having Covid-19.

"If we know ahead of time that a patient is coming in that has called we have these set rooms to avoid patients coming into the lobby," Benson said.

Again, the key is to call ahead to clinics if you think you have the virus.

When you're checkup begins, you might notice a pattern starting.

"Have you traveled in the past 30 days somewhere internationally, have you had close contact with a person with known coronavirus...and by close contact we mean six feet or closer," Schoof said inside an exam room.

If you're showing symptoms ( a sore throat or cough) the doctor would wear protective gear and begin the check. Listening to your heart and lungs, checking your throat and ears and asking a few questions about when your symptoms started.

If you haven't traveled and haven't knowingly come in contact with a positive patient it's very unlikely you have the virus.

"After we have examined you and let's say it looks like you have some other viral infection...a common cold. The first thing we would do is reassure you you are not at high risk to have coronavirus so you can rest assured then we would give you recommendations for the usual self-treatment," Schoof said.

Treatment like staying hydrated, keeping good hygiene and using over the counter medicines that work for you.