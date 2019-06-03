Things you probably didn’t know about cats

June is National Adopt a Shelter-Cat Month and to help you hone your cat fact database, the Humane Society’s Pam Wiese has some things to know.

Did you know that cats have 230 bones in their bodies? That's compared to the humans' 206. Almost 10 percent of a cat’s bones are in its tail which is key to a cat's balance.

All cats have three sets of long hairs that are sensitive to pressure: whiskers, eyebrows and the hairs between their paw pads.

Oddly enough, cats can get age spots. They are black spots on the skin that are often seen around the lips, eyes and nose. They usually start when a cat's three to five years old.

Cats can see up to 120 feet away. Their peripheral vision is about 285 degrees.

In relation to their body size, cats have the largest eyes of any mammal. And thanks to a layer of extra reflecting cells in their eyes cats see six times better than we do at night.

A cat will spend nearly thirty percent of its life grooming, an average sixteen hours of sleep a day.

And finally, a cat in a hurry can sprint about 31 miles an hour, which is one of the best defense mechanisms around.

Amazed? Enthralled? Ready to find your new companion? Cats are ready in the NHS adoption kennels. And the best part is they're all spayed or neutered, microchipped and have first shots.