Thieves targeting school buses for parts

Thieves are targeting school buses, stealing thousands of dollars worth of parts.

Six catalytic converters and 66 batteries have been stolen this summer alone. It’s an ongoing issue that's costing Student Transportation of America big money.

Officials say the thieves are using electric saws to cut the pipes underneath buses that connect to the catalytic converters which are used to purify the air and meet EPA standards. Each converter goes for nearly $900.

We spoke with John Fitch of A-1 containers, a self-proclaimed junkyard man, who says the metals inside of converters are what make them so valuable.

“The stuff is, they've got some precious metal inside. The biggest thing that is inside the catalytic converters is platinum. Platinum is where all of the good stuff is. Now some have more, some have less, depending on what they are.”

The price of platinum today is up $4 and the market value is $848 dollars.

Batteries don't cost nearly as much. We stopped by a scrapyard and they told us no matter the size, they only pay $5 for them.