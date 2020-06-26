Thieves target unlocked cars in neighborhood near 158th and Giles streets

It’s easy to forget about locking your car doors at night, but thieves took advantage of that mistake in a Sarpy County neighborhood.

Early Tuesday morning three young men are caught on camera checking for unlocked doors near 158th and Giles. A car parked close to the house with a porch light on doesn’t deter one suspect.

Valuables have been reported stolen from several unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood. No windows were broken, and suspects move on if they can’t open the door.

If you have any information about the thefts call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. And remember if you park in the driveway or street-lock your car doors.

