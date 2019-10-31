Thieves target Disabled American Veterans transport van

Disabled American Veterans chapters work to honor men and women who served in the United States military.

A chapter of Disabled American Veterans is out $2,000 to repair a van after thieves struck. (Source: WYMT)

From funeral honor guards to school visits and Veteran's Day events, volunteers with the groups are known for giving back to their communities.

"Our best thing that we do, we think, is the military funerals," said DAV member Kelly Slone. "For a soldier, that's his last right. You know, that's the last thing you can do for him."

For DAV Chapter 128 in Floyd County, thieves hindered that mission last week when they cut the catalytic converter off of the transport van. The group uses the van as part of their community outreach.

"When you don't have a van to hold your stuff, it makes it pretty rough," Slone said.

Now, with their van out of service for an estimated $2,000 repair, the DAV is hoping to get things back together before the Veteran's Day events begin in the coming weeks.

"We've got a lot of stuff for next week and we're hoping we can get that van back to running because we've got a lot of stuff," Slone said.

He said the organization is funded by donations, which makes a hit like this more difficult for the DAV. According to Slone, the organization will have to dip into its outreach funds to fix the vehicle.

"We have to go out on them roadblocks," Slone said. "Stand out there- and it may be raining or hot- and take that money up."

The theft is being investigated by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

