Thieves strike in daylight stealing Omaha roofer's truck from driveway

The theft of an expensive pickup not only affects an Omaha family but employees of a small business.

Thieves strike in early daylight stealing a 2017 Ram from the home driveway of a roofing business owner.

Xavier, the theft victim said, “My checkbook all my business information, basically my truck was my rolling office and to have some bastard just come and take all that.”

Xavier and his pregnant wife don’t want to be seen on camera because their sense of security has been shaken.

“I mean we just had personal items but it’s our personal identity as well,” said his wife.

Neighbors ring video shows a gray van cruising by at 5:30 Saturday morning and as it leaves the Bent Creek neighborhood the stolen pickup is not far behind.

Usually careful, the couple forgot to lock the doors Friday night, but they still hold one key fob, and the spare, missing for weeks may have been lost in the pickup.

The Ram is a workhorse for Ram Roofing which has four crews that are now down a truck.

“Means I’ll be able to do less work, that affects me a lot it, takes food off my table,” said Xavier.

But the stolen pickup isn’t just a work truck.

“It makes it more difficult that they stole our main family vehicle where we were going to bring our child back from the hospital in,” said Xavier’s wife.

If anyone has information about the theft or spots the 2017 Ram Longhorn Mega Cab is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or Omaha Police. The vehicle is insured but there is a deductible the couple has to pay.

