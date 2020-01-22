Thieves steal tags off Bellevue car

Jamie Hester, a disabled veteran, takes her civic duty seriously.

"We have to plan and budget all our expenses, one of our expenses annually is getting our tags done," Hester explained.

Having a young, large family means she is trying to lead by example.

"I get that done every year so I don't get in trouble, so I don't get pulled over for something silly," Hester said.

So she was left confused when she noticed something strange about her back license plate.

"So yep, I came back here and noticed it's kind of scratched off here on both sides," Hester said.

The current registration tag appeared to be removed from the back plate. Hester can only assume it was done for one purpose.

"For someone else to come take that and put it on their car for free is...yes, it's very aggravating," Hester said.

Bellevue police tell Six News they see license plates stolen more often. While Hester's situation is not unheard of, it's more common that it will fall off.

"Especially in cold weather like this it's very common for them to fall off on their own," Bellevue Police Lieutenant Andy Jashinski said.

Jashinski said if you believe your stickers were stolen to call into police.

Unlike plates that can be recorded as stolen, tags have no defining features so it's up to the car owner to get them replaced.

Hester is hoping this won't be a second $250 charge on her end.

"A lot of them are saying I can go in with my pink slip and tell them what happened and I'll get a tag for free or a big discount. So that's what I'm hoping to do by Friday," Hester said.

She hopes this time the tags will stick around a little longer.