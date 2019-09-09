Thief targets locked gym locker in Papillion, uses stolen cards to buy Apple computer

Less than an hour after a theft from a fitness center locker in a Papillion, a suspect uses the stolen debit card just 20 miles away.

Still shaken, the victim asked not to be named.

“She went into my locker I had locked it,” said the victim.

The suspect, obviously not dressed in gym clothes got into the victim's locker, stole the victim’s cards, and then traveled to an Apple store in West Omaha to purchase a $2,500 computer.

The charge appeared on the victim’s debit card after the suspect attempted to use two credit cards with no success.

“I think that would kind of put a red flag in a person’s mind, hey what’s going on here. I need to check an ID, I need to check the signature, but evidently that didn’t happen,” said the victim.

The victim writes “check ID” on the back of her cards, but she says it appears it hasn’t been done.

“If it says see ID, I think you need to ask for ID. She didn’t have an ID of me and if she would have, it wouldn’t have looked like her,” said the victim.

Though, after about a month the bank reimbursed the $2,500, the victim says she’ll never get back her sense of security.

6 News reached out to Apple about checking suspicious credit cards and haven’t heard back.

If you recognize the suspect, police urge you to contact Papillion Police or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers.

