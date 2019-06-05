Thief steals van, drives to Taco Bell next morning

Sarpy County Crime Stoppers needs the public's help to identify a thief who stole a rental van.

Sunday, May 5th, Bellevue Police said a victim lost keys to a white rental van at the Walmart in Bellevue. An unidentified man obtained the keys and drove off with the vehicle.

The next morning, the vehicle was located in Omaha at the Taco Bell drive-through at 38th and Dodge.

If anyone has any information, call (402) 592-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous. You may qualify for a cash reward.