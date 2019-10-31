Thief leaves Omaha family with tricks instead of treats

Plenty of home surveillance videos have exposed people trying to steal packages off doorsteps but one Omaha thief got a treat by playing a dirty trick.

Jillian and Mark Bivens were on their way home from work when they got a notification from their Ring doorbell that there was movement in their front yard.

Someone in a Halloween mask stole a newly-arrived bench off their porch in broad daylight in the area of 90th and Pacific.

"It's really creepy," Jillian said.

Mark said, "Yeah, it's strange, you have to look at it a few times to know what you're really looking at. It's really weird."

The couple had hoped their video doorbell would be enough to scare off people up to no good but it's not even clear if the masked thief saw the surveillance camera. Now Mark and Jillian are considering using alternate drop-off and pick-up points for packages.

They filed a police report but with little to no description of the thief and no obvious plates on the car, they don't know if the person will be held accountable.