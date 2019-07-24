"They just get caught on to it" says teen on underage alcohol use following death of Gretna girls

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is still working to pin down who provided them alcohol.

They are having a difficult time getting that information, but what's not difficult, one teen says, is getting alcohol under aged.

"They just get caught on to it. They either steal it from their parents...any way they can get their hands on it,” an incoming Omaha

Burke High School student told 6 News.

This student was not surprised to find out four of the Gretna teen girls involved in last month's deadly crash were drinking alcohol.

The underage student who chose to remain nameless told 6 News a quarter of his 8th grade classmates drank alcohol.

"Show these teens, show these kids that, alcohol can really have a dangerous effect on you,” the student said.

16-year-olds Abigail Barth, Kloe Odermatt, and Addisyn Pfeifer, and 15-year-old Alexandria Minardi died in a fiery crash, June 17th, when their vehicle left the road at 108th St. and Platteview Rd. and dove into a creek.

Sarpy County investigators released positive blood alcohol readings in each girl except Addisyn Pfeifer.

Tests show, lone survivor of the crash, 15-year-old Roan Brandon, also had alcohol in her system.

"It's a mistake to say 'kids will be kids' and throw up our arms and say that we can't do anything,” said Executive Director of Project Extra Mile, Chris Wagner.

Chris Wagner's organization, Project Extra Mile, works to reduce all alcohol-related harms in Nebraska.

He's pushed state legislators to increase excise alcohol taxes. More expensive liquor is less affordable for teens, but so far the effort is still just that.

"Waiting for the problem to happen and then saying, 'What more could've been done?' Well, we know what can be done,” said Wagner.

Until something changes, this Burke student says the hallways won't dry up and drinking teens are still a danger.

"We're not at that age that we are really mentally developed for what can really happen when you're drinking or if you drink too much,” the student said.

Wagner says another way to prevent underage drinking is to place heavier penalties on those who are caught providing alcohol to teens.

The student 6 News spoke expects more alcohol present in high school and more peer pressure to drink.