Thermostat at 90 and a mysterious voice: Smart house hacked in Wis.

A couple believes someone outsmarted their smart home system, and now they want to warn others about the security risk.

Hackers were able to manipulate a thermostat and camera in a couple's home. (Source: WITI via CNN)

They said hackers took control of their thermostat and an indoor camera on their Google Nest system.

"It's supposed to make me feel safe and I didn't feel safe," Samantha Westmoreland said.

Her home, a place that should be a source of comfort, turned creepy Tuesday.

"My heart was just racing. I felt so violated at that point," Westmoreland said.

She returned home from work to a blazing hot home. The thermostat was turned all the way up to 90 degrees.

At first, Westmoreland thought it was a glitch, so she set it back to room temperature, not realizing the next 24 hours would be a rollercoaster.

"It gives me the chills just talking about it," Westmoreland said.

The thermostat continued to go up, and then she heard a voice speaking from a camera in the kitchen. Then it played vulgar music.

"So I unplugged it and turned it facing the ceiling," Westmoreland said.

She and her husband changed their password, but the problems persisted.

Eventually, they got in touch with their internet provider to change their network ID. They think someone hacked into their Wi-Fi and then their Nest system.

"If someone hacks into your Wi-Fi, they shouldn't be able to have access to those Nest devices without some sort of wall they have to get over," Lamont Westmoreland said.

The Westmorelands are angry that a $700 system was a gateway into their home.

"Hopefully someone hears this and this awakens them or alerts them to this is happening," Lamont Westmoreland said.

They want others to be aware that hackers can outsmart a smart home.

"People need to be educated and know that this is real and this is happening and it is super scary," Samantha Westmoreland said.

Google, which owns the Nest system, said the system itself was not breached. The company said the couple likely used a compromised password, which can be avoided by switching to a two-factor verification.

