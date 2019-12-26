The year's second fireworks season is taking shape

We’re just days away from the winter edition of fireworks season in the metro but it’s wrapped in a bit of a catch-22. While Omaha allows the use of fireworks to celebrate the New Year, you can’t purchase fireworks in the city limits.

A geographical jiggle can fix that. Aim past the city limits.

They’re busy stocking the shelves at Bellino Fireworks in Papillion, getting ready for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Fireworks go on sale December 29th and the Bellino brothers will sell them through New Year’s Eve.

Manager Vince Bellino said, “The New Year’s season is a little bit more weather-dependent than the Fourth of July season for us when it comes to sales. If it’s the Fourth of July or New Year’s it doesn’t really matter. The days of the week play a factor in that.”

Bellino says with New Year’s Eve falling on a Tuesday, sales might be a bit slow. He said you won’t see tents selling fireworks around the metro during sales for the New Year and you also won’t see fireworks being sold in Omaha.

Some people will store fireworks from their Fourth of July celebration and hold them until the New Year. Last summer a home in Irvington caught fire and there were fireworks inside. That caused problems for first responders.

Bellino said, “If you’ve got a retail firework, probably try to get it out of your house. I mean they’re not overly dangerous by any means.

“They shouldn’t start a fire unless there’s something that started them anyway. So, is it going to accelerate the fire? Maybe a little bit but it shouldn’t ignite on its own.”

Police tell us if you live in Omaha you can buy fireworks from outside the city limits but you must follow Omaha's municipal code. The fireworks can only be set off from 5 p.m. December 31 to 1 a.m. on January 1. If police catch you popping off fireworks outside of those dates and times you could face a $500 fine for each separate conviction.