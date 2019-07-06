The story behind viral 'Scooter Girl' photo

Kenyatta Jefferson was taking her first scooter ride ever on June 22nd what she saw a bridal party in the distance. She knew what she had to do.

"I just seen this wedding party and I was like oh my gosh, I like doing stuff like that and just hoping they wouldn't get mad and I just kind of zoomed through the first time," Jefferson said.

A zoom captured forever, much to the delight of groom Matt Reilly.

"I think the collective sound was a child screaming, I don't know if anyone said any words. And I think we all knew collectively she had to be in the picture," Reilly said.

They shouted for Jefferson to come back and...

"And they was like come on! And that's all they had to give me and I zoomed through again and kept on," Jefferson said.

Owner of Molly B. Photography, Molly Giangreco captured the moment.

"It was the perfect surprise. I don't think this could ever happen again, you can't replicate the perfection of this photo," Giangreco said.

But as quickly as Kenyatta come, she was gone. leaving everyone wondering...who is Scooter Girl?

Geingreco and her husband Josh decided to post the photos on Facebook with #FindScooterGirl.

"Within the hour someone had tagged her and a whole bunch of other people tagged her and she said you found scooter girl!" Geingreco said.

Jefferson has seen the post, leading them to a reunion, to officially meet. And leaving them with a post that reached further than could have imagined.

"So this is what it's like to go viral! I'm just kind of soaking it in, and I just cannot stop laughing and looking at the photos," Jefferson said.

Scooter girl, leaving Omaha with a smile and something a little deeper.

"Live life to the fullest because you never know what tomorrow might bring." Jefferson said.