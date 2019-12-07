The stage is set for Joyful Noise featuring the Salem Baptist Church Choir

A local, Grammy-nominated church choir is performing its Christmas special Saturday night at the Holland Performing Arts Center. But this year is bigger than ever for Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas.

The Holland was gearing up Saturday for this year’s performance by the Salem Baptist Church Choir.

Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said, "It is a gift to have Salem Baptist Choir in our community. They have been nominated for awards. And you will see not only locals sing but they've got some special guests."

The guests include Regina Belle, Percy Bady and the Kingsmen.

Kingsmen member Justin Payne said, “We're excited to sing some new numbers for you this year. We've got some new tunes, one of which is a Christmas standard, The Christmas Song, by Mel Tormé and made famous by Nat King Cole. So we're excited about that for you all."

The Kingsmen have been together for a year now. They're spread out across the country, coming together to share their gift of music.

Mitch Ford said, “When you can leave your home, come somewhere else and feel the same and, if not the same, even more passion from other people and just experience the joy of what this season brings."

This is the 6th year the Salem Baptist Church has partnered with the Holland Performing Arts Center to fill the 2,000 seat theater.

Performers of all ages come together to fill the air with angelic tunes and the stage with joyful dancers. It has grown each year with plans to keep the momentum rolling.

Squires said, “We just think bigger and better every year and certainly they deliver. You can't believe what they do on stage. I think the audience, if you have not been to this performance, will really be amazed."

The performances are Saturday, December 7th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 8th at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 dollars online and $20 at the door.

You'll see a familiar face there. Our Serese Cole is the emcee for the show.