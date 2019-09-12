The riverfront has a name and the name is The RiverFront

During a special meeting on Thursday, The Omaha City Parks Board approved an overarching name and identity system for Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing and the name is - The RiverFront.

The area previously referred to as the “Riverfront Revitalization Project” will now simply be known as the “The RiverFront”, a

brand that will also be used in conjunction with the current park names as follows:



Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront

Heartland of America Park at The RiverFront

Lewis & Clark Landing at The RiverFront

The name has already been approved by the City’s Naming Committee and must next go before Omaha’s City Council for a final

vote.

“The RiverFront” embraces the community’s commonly-used vernacular to describe the area, while connecting the three parks

that span from the Missouri River into the heart of downtown Omaha. The logo reflects the river’s physical shape in relation to

our city, with three “ripples” representing Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.

Following Council approval, the brand will start to roll out in placements throughout downtown Omaha as construction

progresses.

Project milestones completed to date:



Name and brand proposed for City approval

Demolition of Gene Leahy Mall between 11th and 14th Streets

Fill and grading between 13th and 14th Streets

Pedestrian bridges removed

Gene Leahy Mall reuse materials removed and relocated

8th Street Demolition

Removal of 13th Street pump house (pictures available)

All artwork removed and relocated

Work that the public is seeing right now:



Demolition of Gene Leahy Mall from 11th to 8th Streets>li>

8th Street utility work

Utility relocation throughout Gene Leahy Mall

Fill and grading of the Gene Leahy Mall lagoon, east of 13th Street

Immediately upcoming work:



Demolition of 13th Street bridge

Heartland of America Park closure in late Fall 2019

Construction and project updates can be found at riverfrontrevitalization.com and the Mayor’s website at the mayor's website.